Herald View: We owe Bilkis Bano more than just an apology

The silence of the Union government on this remission also speaks volumes. It leaves little doubt in anyone’s mind that the decision was taken by the state government with the concurrence of the Centre, also incidentally required under law. The Code of Criminal Procedure lays down that for crimes investigated and prosecuted by central government agencies, remission requires consultation with the Union government; the Supreme Court clarified, in 2015, that in such cases, ‘consultation’ would mean ‘concurrence’. It’s an open secret, anyway, that nothing stirs in Gujarat without the knowledge and approval of Messrs Modi and Shah. This unexpected surge of humanist magnanimity, it is widely rumoured, was triggered not by moral or legal considerations but the coming election in the state. It is hard to miss the communal overtone in this remission, or to escape the conclusion that this is yet another communally charged pitch ahead of elections in the state. The public and media reaction has also been strangely muted. These are the same people who, in 2012, were clamouring for capital punishment for ‘Nirbhaya’s’ rapists. Nor apparently have they registered the inconvenient detail that the Gujarat government has still not honoured a Supreme Court directive, in 2017, to find a house for Bilkis Bano at a place of her choice.

Even in the face of blindingly obvious evidence of their crime, the eleven convicted—now free—of the rape and murders sought to imply that their conviction, in 2008, was a political witch-hunt. Their conviction, though, went through several layers of appeal and was upheld at every stage. The Supreme Court itself dismissed the appeals saying there was ‘clear-cut’ evidence against them. The world is watching and this remission order will no doubt be seen to be regressive, and be yet another black mark in India’s dubious human rights record. We owe Bilkis Bano more than just an apology.