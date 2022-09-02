Herald View: What you see and what you get

Azad says his differences with the Congress were not ideological, that his faith in secularism is unshaken and that in J&K, he won’t add a single vote to the BJP, nor the BJP to him. Why, then, did he time his exit so precisely, with plans all ready to float his own party?

Surely, canny Azad has figured out whose prospects he will damage when J&K goes to poll, and who might reward him for the favour. If the BJP saw in him a worthy candidate for a Padma Bhushan, it might even do better. We’ll see.

Azad’s five-page letter of resignation, in which he labours to explain why he quit, also betrays his deep sense of entitlement. Even after disenchantment had set in, Azad persisted. He nursed his wounds. People might have imagined a Congressman committed to the old secular, democratic, pluralist ideals of the party, who wanted to set his house in order, who wouldn’t abandon ship when the sea looked rough.

The veneer began to peel when Azad was denied another term in the Rajya Sabha. The drift from the party was in full view when he accepted the Padma Bhushan award, conferred upon him by this government. It was too obvious an investment in the man.

Azad has been around long enough to see that the Congress, even when it falters, manages to do better by its leaders than the people he is apparently flirting with. But he is a seasoned politician and he has a sense of timing. He is not averse to a ride with people who can promise a bridge even when there is no river.