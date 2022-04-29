Pakodanomics of our times

But now, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), it is quite the opposite - millions of Indians have quite exited the labour force and have stopped looking for jobs altogether. So what are these people doing? If they have taken to frying pakodas to subsist, it can only be described as the abject failure of the Modi government to create two crore jobs annually as promised in 2014. Asking people to generate their own employment is a very lazy kind of governance wherein dispensations feel no compulsion to commit to the well-being of the people they have promised to care for and represent. Every state government, according to available data, has vacancies in the thousands. Why are these not being filled up if there are truly so many millions out of a job? Nor can the government depend on the private sector alone to create jobs if they do not provide a conducive atmosphere for the same. The exit of automobile company after automobile company from India is a grim reminder of not just loss of jobs but also the lack of the promised ease of business, corruption and redtapism that is compelling multinational firms to exit. Both organised and unorganised sectors have been suffering ever since Modi’s infamous demonetisation programme. It has been a body blow to the economy from which the nation has yet to recover. Given that we have among the largest contingent of young workers who were expected to drive India’s growth story, the current situation could be apocalyptic both in our short and long term futures.

Indians everywhere in the world are hardworking, high wage earners. Sadly, today, we have no jobs worth working hard for in our own country