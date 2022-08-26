SC decision to review PMLA verdict welcome, but no bar on Modi govt to use ED as a weapon

Any euphoria over the Supreme Court decision, on August 25, to review the judgment of a three-judge bench last month upholding the draconian amendments to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is likely misplaced. The decision to review the order passed less than a month prior may seem remarkable on the face of it, but the three-judge bench, headed by CJI N.V. Ramana, sounded cautious and conciliatory even while admitting Congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s review petition. Notably, the court did not stay the operation of the amended law till the (partial) review it recommended of the new PMLA provisions can happen.

The optics of admitting the petition are right, though, given the clamour for a review. As many as 241 petitions were filed seeking a review of the July 27 order, in which the apex court had upheld sweeping new powers of search, seizure, arrest granted to the Enforcement Directorate. The amended PMLA even allows the ED to presume the guilt of the accused and puts the onus of proving their innocence on the accused themselves. This overturns an established principle of criminal jurisprudence, which presumes innocence till proven guilty, and puts the onus of proving the guilt on the prosecution. Under the amended law, the ED needn’t even state reasons for an arrest nor even share the ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) with the accused.