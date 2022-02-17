2,000 Indian students scammed as 3 Canadian colleges shut due to bankruptcy

Vishal Rana, a student from Karnal who was studying at CCSQ college to become medical office specialist, said, "I had just four months left of my 16-month course when the college suspended studies. I don't know where to go."



Rana had paid $24,000 in fees.



Harwinder Singh, who came from Pehwa in Haryana to study a two-year business management course at M. College, said, "I deposited $21,500 for this course and I have finished only six months of my course. I am surviving on some money I saved while working. I don't know what will happen."



Gurkamaldeep Singh, a student from Moga, said he would have finished his business management course from M. College by June. "Now my biggest worry is whether I have to redo my course. We are told that the government has given the colleges to find buyers so that studies can resume."



Gurkamaldeep said the students should be allowed to complete the remaining part of their courses at other institutions.



"We should give us course completion letters so that we can join other colleges and also apply for work permits in order to survive," he said.



Over 700 students, who were taking online classes sitting in India, are among those who have been impacted by the closure of these colleges.