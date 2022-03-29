7.8 lakh students dropout from UP Board exams in 4 days

The high numbers have now forced officials to probe the reasons for dropouts.



Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla has directed the UPMSP secretary to constitute a committee and involve the district inspector of schools to ascertain the circumstances that made students to leave their exams even after filling the forms.



However, officials said they feel the high dropouts is due to Covid-19 pandemic that has affected people's financial situation.



"This could be an important reason other than strict security measures which are in place to curb the cheating menace," said a senior official.