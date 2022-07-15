Be patient, remain positive: Mental health experts to students who missed CUET exam

Those who appeared for the exam at several centres in Delhi said the questions were not difficult but the paper was a bit lengthy.



Dr Samir Parikh, Director, Fortis National Mental Health Programme said there are two aspects to the issue -- first that this is the first time CUET is being conducted which can lead to huge pressure while there is the second aspect of focussing on things that are in control.



"Things like exam centre and dates are beyond your control but your preparation, your positivity, your mental frame are under your control.



"There must be other provisions for those who missed their exams and they should remain positive and be willing to seek help. Do not get worried about what happened. Accept it and move forward," he said.



Dr Deepika Srivatava, a Delhi-based clinical psychologist, said students should speak to their parents about it and focus on secondary goals.



"There would have been a number of students who would have missed the exam so students can have a meeting with their friends and talk about what they are going through. This venting out session will help them.