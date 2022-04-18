BYJU's faces litmus test as edtech bubble bursts in India

It has also shut its schools division that last year targeted to take its flagship coding curriculum to 10 lakh school students by the next academic year.



WhiteHat Jr's also forayed into teaching music online, offering Guitar and Piano. It later launched a specially-curated course to offer immersive learning opportunities for music aspirants across all age groups.



However, this move has also yielded no fruitful results to date, said sources.



In a statement, a WhiteHat Jr spokesperson told IANS that as part of its back-to work drive, "most of our Sales and Support employees have been asked to report to Gurugram and Mumbai offices from April 18."



"Our teachers will continue to work from home. We understand that some of our employees may voluntarily choose not to return to work, in Gurugram and Mumbai. In such cases, the employees are advised to get in touch with HR for next steps," the company added.



Sensing the changing education landscape, BYJU'S recently launched 80 physical tuition centres and plans to increase it to 500 in 200 cities by 2022, providing employment to around 10,000 people, including teachers.



BYJU's has always been on an acquisition spree. It has acquired several heavyweights, like Aakash Educational Services Ltd and Great Learning.



In July 2021, it acquired Epic! for $500 million; US-based Osmo for $120 million in January 2019 and in July 2017, it acquired TutorVista, Edurite from Pearson.



Last month, it announced a new partnership with QIA, the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, to launch a new edtech business and state-of-the-art research centre in Doha.



According to the company, the future of education will bring the best of the online and offline world together.



"Learning eventually will combine asynchronous online elements with synchronous elements. For us, India will continue to be a major focal point, as we go deeper into the country to create value in our learners' lives," a company spokesperson told IANS.



"We have and will continue to grow through both organic and inorganic routes. Overall, our products are global, localised to every country and personalised to every learner," the spokesperson noted.



However, the winds of change in the edtech space are set to affect the edtech giant too.



Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, has reportedly financed his recent $400 million investment in the company through a debt he raised from multiple international banks, as the edtech giant plans for an IPO.



It is a rare gesture to see a founder invest in a startup that is about to file for an IPO.



The stark truth is that the lay-off season has begun in the Indian startup ecosystem.