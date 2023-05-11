CBSE 2023: Fake notice goes viral, results expected to be out soon

As students across the nation await the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 results, a fake circular went viral on social media on Wednesday, claiming that results will be announced on Thursday, May 11.

As per the Economic Times, a CBSE official soon debunked the notice and urged students to wait for the official announcement. "CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bharadwaj has confirmed that the board has not yet issued any official notice regarding the results. CBSE official Rama Sharma has also urged students to wait for the official announcement regarding the results," reads the ET report.

The CBSE headquarters official handle also tweeted debunking the fake news.