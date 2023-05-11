CBSE 2023: Fake notice goes viral, results expected to be out soon
The CBSE headquarters official handle also tweeted, debunking the fake news
As students across the nation await the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 results, a fake circular went viral on social media on Wednesday, claiming that results will be announced on Thursday, May 11.
As per the Economic Times, a CBSE official soon debunked the notice and urged students to wait for the official announcement. "CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bharadwaj has confirmed that the board has not yet issued any official notice regarding the results. CBSE official Rama Sharma has also urged students to wait for the official announcement regarding the results," reads the ET report.
CBSE board rResults are declared in the month of May, and speculation around the exact date follows every year. The exact date and time of the results have not been officially announced yet for 2023. In a recent circular, CBSE announced that results can be expected 'shortly'.
Students can check their results on the official website of the board: results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in, in addition to the DigiLocker and UMANG apps. CBSE also sends out an SMS declaring the results. Students can access their results using their respective credentials: roll number, centre number, admit card ID and date of birth.