CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam admit card to release soon; check details here
The CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams for the current academic year will be conducted between February 15-March 21 and February 15-April 5 respectively.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the admit cards for the Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2023.
Students can download their respective admit card from the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. Class 10 students can also acquire their admit cards from their respective schools.
As per the official CBSE notification, the theory/written examination will begin February 15 onward across the nation, concluding on March 21 for class 10 and April 5 for class 12. The CBSE practical/project examination for both grades began on January 2 and will conclude on February 14.
CBSE has advised students to keep their login credentials handy to admit cards as they are expected to release soon.
Most of the theory exams will be three-hour long, starting from 10:30 AM and concluding at 1:30 PM, while some will be two-hour long, concluding at 12:30 PM.
To appear for the exam, admit cards are mandatory and students are required to produce hard copy of the admit cards at their respective exam halls. Students will be required to bring valid ID proof with them when they pick up their admit card from school.
Candidate's name, roll number, school details, exam centre information, exam day guidelines and other details will be mentioned on the admit cards.
