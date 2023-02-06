CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam admit card to release soon; check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the admit cards for the Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2023.

Students can download their respective admit card from the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. Class 10 students can also acquire their admit cards from their respective schools.

As per the official CBSE notification, the theory/written examination will begin February 15 onward across the nation, concluding on March 21 for class 10 and April 5 for class 12. The CBSE practical/project examination for both grades began on January 2 and will conclude on February 14.

CBSE has advised students to keep their login credentials handy to admit cards as they are expected to release soon.