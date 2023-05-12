CBSE Results 2023: Class 12 results declared; 87.33 per cent pass, no merit list
Class 10 and 12 results were expected to be released together, but the CBSE has not yet declared the Class 10 results. The Class 12 pass rate is 5.38% less than last year
The CBSE on Friday declared the results of the class 12 school-leaving examination, with 87.33 per cent students clearing the exam, a dip of 5.38 per cent as compared to the last year. (The pass percentage last year was 92.71 per cent.)
Students can check their results on the official website of the board: results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in, in addition to the DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in and on the UMANG apps.
Students can access their results using their respective credentials: roll number, centre number, admit card ID and date of birth.
Girl students have once again outperformed boys with an overall pass percentage of 90.68 per cent, even though it has declined compared to last year's 94.54 per cent.
Trivandrum region in Kerala has emerged as the highest scoring among all the 16 regions with a pass percentage of 99.9 per cent while Prayagraj region in Uttar Pradesh has remained at the lowest scoring among all 16 regions for two consecutive years in the CBSE Class 12 results.
Officials said the board has decided to do away with the practice of awarding first, second and third division to students based on their scores this year.
"No merit list will be declared by CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue [a] merit certificate to [the] 0.1 per cent students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects," a senior board official said.