CBSE Results 2023: Class 12 results declared; 87.33 per cent pass, no merit list

The CBSE on Friday declared the results of the class 12 school-leaving examination, with 87.33 per cent students clearing the exam, a dip of 5.38 per cent as compared to the last year. (The pass percentage last year was 92.71 per cent.)

Click here for the direct link to CBSE 2023 Class 12 results

Students can check their results on the official website of the board: results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in, in addition to the DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in and on the UMANG apps.

Students can access their results using their respective credentials: roll number, centre number, admit card ID and date of birth.