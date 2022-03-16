CBSE revises answer key of Class X Odia paper; results of over 28K students revised

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the answer key of the Odia paper for Class X first term examination, following the intervention of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the board said on Tuesday.

The results of Term-I examinations for Class X students were communicated to the respective schools through email by CBSE on March 11.



The CBSE on Monday set up an expert committee to probe the alleged discrepancies in the question and answer key of Odia paper for Class X first term examination.