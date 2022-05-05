Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel announces helicopter ride for toppers of Class 10, 12 board exams

"I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase," he said.



The chief minister spoke about children's excitement and curiosity on seeing him arrive in a helicopter, and said chopper rides will be provided to top 10 meritorious students in Class 10 and 12 board exams in the state and district levels by inviting them to Raipur.





Baghel kicked off his constituency-wise public interaction drive from the state's tribal-dominated Balrampur district on Wednesday.



The chief minister will cover all 90 Assembly constituencies in the state as a part of the campaign and make surprise visits to at least three villages in each segment.