Class 10 exams begin in Telangana after 2-yr Covid gap

As the authorities had made it clear that candidates will not be allowed after 9.35 a.m., the students had reached the centres well before the time on Monday, when the exam for the first language was conducted.



The exams are being held with Covid-19 guidelines. The candidates have been asked to wear a face mask while they will be allowed into the centres after checking their body temperature.



In view of the summer season, authorities have made provision for drinking water and ORS packets at the exam centres. ANMs and Asha workers were also kept on stand-by by with required medicines.



A total of 5,09,275 students from 11,401 schools have applied for the exams. They include 2,51,177 girls.



A total 140 flying squads have been constituted across the state to check malpractices. CCTV cameras have also been installed at the centres.



Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC were imposed around the exam centres. The authorities have also ordered closure of Xerox shops near the centres.