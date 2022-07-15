CUET-UG inaugural exams kick off amid sweat, anger and glitches

Compounding their problems was a last-minute change of centre which resulted in many missing their test, prompting officials to assure they will get another chance in the second phase of CUET in August.



The examination at two centres in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri and Punjab's Pathankot was cancelled due to technical issues. They will also get a second chance to realise their dream of studying in a central university.



"Over 190 candidates who were to appear at the two centres will now be allowed to appear in the second phase in August. At other centres, the candidates who could not appear due to changes in exam centres will also get another chance," a senior official of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the examination, said.



Some who took the test in the national capital in the morning slot said the questions were not difficult but the papers were a bit lengthy.



But 18-year-old Anchal was dejected and downcast. Standing outside the examination centre at the tree-lined North Campus, home to reputed institutions like St. Stephen's College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Hindu College and Miranda House, she said she was allotted a centre in Dwarka. But when she reached there, she was not allowed in.



"I was informed that my centre has been changed. I panicked and did not know what to do. After a 2-hour journey, when we finally reached the North Campus, they told us the time for entering the exam centre has passed," she said with a plaintive sigh.