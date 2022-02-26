Delhi Musings: Art College hived off from DU

There was a dharna outside Delhi CM’s House and thankfully our man AK was not the one staging it! This was staged by the students of College of Art and AK was at the receiving end for once.

Students have been protesting against Delhi Cabinet’s decision to disaffiliate this prestigious institute from Delhi University (DU) and merge it with B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi. Some of the protesting students believe that there are multiple motives, some malicious, behind this move. One such aim being to hike the fees.

Earlier, a committee of DU that had members from the Executive Council spurned this proposal while emphasising the need for the COA to stay affiliated with the DU. Things changed when a new Vice Chancellor took over and he did the obvious – reconstituted the committee to look into the issue. Sadly this issue of de-affiliation, and the related tussle over it, resulted in a failure of initiation of the academic process for the 2021-22 session.

The case of COA, however, is not an aberration when it comes to higher education under the Delhi government. Remember there are those 12 colleges run by the Delhi Government where salaries of the staff run up six months in arrears. What makes all this look kooky is that our man AK prides himself to be one politician who focuses on education!