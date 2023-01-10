Devise mechanisms to allow students to pursue two degree courses simultaneously: UGC to universities

The UGC has directed universities to devise mechanisms through statutory bodies to allow students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously, according to officials.

The directive comes after the University Grants Commission (UGC) noted that students are facing difficulties as universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) insist on migration or school-leaving certificates.

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that students are facing difficulties as HEIs insist on migration certificates and school-leaving certificates. In the absence of these certificates, the students are not granted admission and that defeats the facility of pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously," UGC Secretary P K Thakur has said in a communication to universities and HEIs.