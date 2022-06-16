Getting education is a fundamental right: Allahabad HC

However, before dismissing the appeal, the court observed that the institution should have forwarded the specific information (whether Tanishk could be admitted to the school as a resident scholar) to the parents of the student at the earliest so that appropriate steps could be taken by his parents.



The Allahabad High Court said: "This is not a case where the student has not qualified the entrance examination for getting admission in particular class but this is a case where such student has qualified such entrance examination as resident scholar but due to compelling and unavoidable circumstances, he could not get admission as a resident scholar.



"Therefore, in such compelling circumstances, at least on the basis of principles of equity, it was bare minimum required on the part of the principal of the institution to apprise the parents of the student that the institution would be unable to provide admission to their ward in Class 8 as a day scholar student."



The bench also opined that if the request of the student/parents of the student was not liable to be accepted by the school, this decision should have been immediately conveyed to the parents so that the student could get admission in any other institution for receiving proper education which is a fundamental right enshrined under Article 21-Aa.