HC notice on plea against weightage for interviews in St Stephen's College admissions
In the PIL, the petitioner alleged that the weightage plan of interviews under a selection committee will give "ample room for discrimination and manipulation"
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice on a plea challenging the decision of St Stephen's College to grant 15 per cent weightage to interviews for the admissions to the general category for the current academic year.
In the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the petitioner, a law student at the Delhi University, alleged that the weightage plan of interviews under a selection committee will give "ample room for discrimination and manipulation."
"The aforesaid recommendation of the committee was boon for those lakhs of students who wanted to study in Respondent University but did not have enough marks in their intermediate exams," the plea read.
Hearing the plea, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta issued notice to the St Stephen's College among other respondents in the matter.
Directing them to file their responses, the bench slated the matter for further hearing on July 6.
It is worthwhile to mention that, the prospectus issued by St Stephen's for Admissions 2022-23 states that students from all categories, including general/unreserved seats, will be admitted on the basis of an 85:15 ratio. While 85 per cent of weightage would be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), 15 per cent weightage would be given to interviews. However, this decision is a violation of the Delhi University guidelines issued for admissions to the new academic session, which was pointed out by the petitioner student.
