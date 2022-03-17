IIM Rohtak's director uneligible for job; already appointed for second term

The head of IIM-Rohtak, Dheeraj Sharma, who recently got a second five-year time (reappointed on February 28 by the Board of Governors, after his first term ended on Feb 9, 2022), was not eligible for this position, to begin with, the Ministry of Education has admitted in an affidavit to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Indian Express reported that while the minimum eligible qualification stated that only someone who secured the first division in their undergraduate program could qualify, Sharma “secured a second division”.

While the ministry had earlier tried to dismiss the petition in the High Court challenging Sharma’s “misrepresented educational qualifications” saying that his appointment is “liable to be upheld”, the Indian Express had reported back in September 2021 itself that the director “did not provide his undergraduate degree to the Ministry despite three letters seeking the same.”