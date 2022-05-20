JNU students at crossroads after UGC notice says MPhil, PhD students will get extension on case-to-case basis

The recent notice from the University Grants Commission stating that the extension for M.Phil and Ph.D students would be given by their respective higher educational institutions on a case-to-case basis has put Jawaharlal Nehru University students at crossroads.

The May 17, 2022, order states that the extension can be given based on the review of the student’s work by the Research Advisory Committee (RAC) on recommendation of the supervisor and head of the department of each individual case. “Such extension may also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences. However, the tenure of the fellowship will remain up to five years only,” stated the notice released by the UGC.

However, the issue is much larger at JNU as it is a residential campus. The M.Phil students who were supposed to join in August 2020 could join only by January 2021 and they came to campus in September 2021. Instead of regularising the semesters, these students are known as the August 2020 batch though they joined 6 months later. Since they started in January, they should get their full term, which is two years. Even these students have to request an extension though only one-and-a-half years of their course have been completed. They have not even begun to write their thesis. If the semesters are not regularised, they will face issues three years later when they are meant to submit their Ph.D thesis.

The current final year Ph.D students who had submitted the synopsis for their thesis by early 2020 got the confirmation for it only by May and June 2020. By then, the country was in a severe lockdown due to Covid-19, the campus was shut, libraries closed and most students had to go home. They were called back to campus only in September 2021.

Through the pandemic, the terminal Ph.D and M.Phil students were given extensions until June 2022. Terminal students are those who had to submit their thesis in 2020 just as the pandemic began. Ph.D students who were in the second year when the pandemic began did not get the extension because they were not in the final year.

“I’m from the 2018 Ph.D batch and my synopsis was passed only in May 2020. A student can begin research work only after the synopsis is passed. But, most of the students from our year could not either begin research work, lab tests or go on field work because the country was in a shut down. Our campus was shut as were libraries in the campus. If the whole batch is suffering, why should it be decided on case-to-case basis,” asked a student who did not want to be named from the Centre for International Politics, Organisation and Disarmament (CIPOD) department.

Several students pointed out that they have to apply for extensions through their supervisors and head of departments. A student from the Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, Lahiri Kuppili said that due to Covid-19 many students were not able to attend conferences or publish articles which have been made conditions for extension.

“So, we are all worried whether we will get extensions. We do not know if we are eligible for 9B extension either as that could be for the previous batches,” explained Kuppili. A student can apply for a 9B during the eighth semester, but the application has to be accompanied by a hard copy of at least three or four complete chapters of the thesis. However, most students of the 2018 batch have not been able to go field work so how would the students have completed chapters of the thesis, asked Kuppili.