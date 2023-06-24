Maha Govt to detain failing students in Class 5 and 8, no detention policy scrapped

Maharashtra government reintroduced annual examinations for Classes 5 and 8, allowing schools to detain students if the students fail to clear the exams in the second attempt.

A notification was issued by the Education Department to this effect on June 23. This notification was introduced in the backdrop of the Centre amending Right to Education Act, stating that no student could be failed or detained till Class 8.

Under the RTE 2009, schools could not detain any student until Class 8 as per the no detention policy.