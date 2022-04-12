'Much easier to change laws than mindset', SC allows colour blind people to pursue all filmmaking courses

In December last year, the top court had formed a committee of experts on the issue. The committee comprised National Film Award winner film editor Akkineni Sreekar Prasad, Filmfare Award winner director and cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran, well-known colourist Swapnil Patole, script supervisor Shubha Ramachandra, FTII's head of department (editing) Rajasekharan, ophthalmologist Jignesh Taswala, and advocate Shoeb Alam. The committee recommended individuals with colour blindness should be able to enrol for all courses at FTII.



The top court noted that reasons being film and TV creations are collaborating art forms, and imposing restrictions may stifle creative talent, development of art, and added that any limitation can be overcome by help.



Kumar's candidature was rejected after he was found colour blind during the medical examination. The institute's authorities cited rules, which said that colour blind candidates are not fit for admission in a few courses, including film editing. In 2016, Kumar approached the high court challenging his rejection by the institute.