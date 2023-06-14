NEET 2023: Two students share top rank; highest number of qualifying candidates from UP

Tamil Nadu's Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh's Bora Varun Chakravarthi have topped the medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year with 99.99 percentile scores, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday.

A total of 11.45 lakh candidates out of 20.38 lakh have qualified the exam.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of qualifying candidates (1.39 lakh) followed by Maharashtra (1.31 lakh) and Rajasthan (over 1 lakh).

Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are the two most populous states in the country while Rajasthan also figures in the top ten in terms of population.