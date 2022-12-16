NTA announces that CUET will be held from May 21 to 31 and NEET-UG will be held on May 7, 2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday that Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023; it also announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be held on May 7.

The NTA has released the calendar and also started the registration process for JEE Main 2023.

Additionally, the NTA has announced the reserved dates for JEE Main. The reserved dates for JEE Main January session are February 1, 2 and 3 while for the second session — which will be conducted between April 6-12 — are April 13 and 15.

In response to a question regarding the CUET and its tight schedule having an “adverse impact on students” mental health over the past year – Dr Subhas Sarkar MoS for Education asserted, “There is no information that CUET has adversely affected the studies and it has resulted in cost escalation of graduation, rather the students were able to apply to more than one university with single form and fee. This has resulted in saving on cost and effort needed to secure admission in the universities.”

This is the second edition of the CUET; the CUET-UG was conducted from July 15 to August 30, 2022. Students’ had then raised several complaints and concerns around its scheduling. “

"The schedule for all crucial exams has been announced this year in advance," a senior NTA official clarified.