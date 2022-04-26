Odisha govt suspends UG, PG classes due to heatwave

Teaching and non-teaching employees have been asked to remain present in their respective institution, as in case of a normal working day, to perform examination, administrative and other activities during the holiday period.



Earlier, the state government had announced summer vacation of the colleges and public universities for a short period from June 1 to June 16 to compensate for the academic days lost on account of Covid-19 pandemic.



Notably, the state government has already closed down all schools and anganwadi centres for five days from Tuesday due to rise in day temperature.