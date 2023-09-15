Over 16K teaching posts vacant in Assam: Education Minister

Assam's Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Thursday that 1,300 teaching posts in colleges and universities and more than 15,000 similar posts in schools are lying vacant in the state.

Pegu also said that in comparison to the data at the primary level in 2021–2022, the gross enrolment ratio (GER) at the higher-secondary level has been on the decline.

In response to a query from Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed in the Assembly, Pegu said that there are currently 16,300 vacant teaching positions across various institutions in the state.