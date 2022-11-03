Over 20 thousand schools shut down in India during 2020-21, the number of teachers declined by 1.95%: MoE

More than 20,000 schools shut down across the country during 2020-21 while the number of teachers also declined by 1.95 pc in comparison to the previous year, according to a new report by the Ministry of Education.



The Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report on school education in India for 2021-22 also pointed out that only 44.85 per cent schools had computer facilities while nearly 34 per cent had internet connection.



"Total number of schools in 2021-22 stood at 14.89 lakhs as compared to 15.09 lakhs in 2020-21. The decline in total schools is mainly due to closure of schools under private and other management," said the report launched on Thursday.