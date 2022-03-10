Over 39L students shifted to government schools in 2020-21

Nearly 39.7 lakh students of government aided and private schools shifted to government schools during 2020-21. Similarly, there is also an impact of Covid-19 pandemic on enrolment in schools, showed a report released by Union Ministry of Education on Wednesday.



The impact has been particularly noticed in the enrolment of young and vulnerable kids like pre-primary, class 1 and 'Children With Special Needs' (CWSN), which can be attributed to postponement of admissions due to Covid-19.



In 2020-21, enrolment of students in schools from primary to higher secondary is around 25.4 crore. This is higher by 28.3 lakh as compared to the enrolment of students in 2019-20, the ministry's report on Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2020-21 on school education of India noted.



However, enrolment of students in pre-primary level and class 1 has reduced by 29.1 lakh and 18.8 lakh respectively in 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20, it said.



Total enrolment of CWSN students in 2020-21 stands at 21.69 lakh as compared to 22.49 lakh in 2019-20, showing a decrease of 3.56 per cent during 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20.



In 2020-21 over 12.2 crore girls are enrolled in primary to higher secondary showing an increase of 11.8 lakh girls compared to the enrolment of girls in 2019-20.



The report said that in 2020-21, the Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) stood at 26 for primary, 19 for upper primary, 18 for secondary and 26 for higher secondary, showing an improvement since 2018-19.