Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot government passes anti-cheating Bill

Learning a lesson from the leaking of question papers in the entrance examination for teachers (REET), the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has got a Bill- Measures For Prevention Of Unfair Means In Recruitment passed in the Vidhan Sabha. This Bill is being seen as an effective measure taken by the government to punish all those found indulging in stealing the question papers and selling it on premium to the aspiring teachers to enable them get the government job. There is a provision of imprisonment up to ten years and fine up to 10 crores in the Bill to prevent cheating and use of unfair means in competitive examination.

The Bill also provides for attachment of the properties of all those indulging in the unfair practice.

The Bill provides for punishment to all those taking unauthorised help in the public examination and they may face a jail term of up to three years and a fine no less than Rs one lakh.

Every person found guilty of being involved in the cheating gang will be fined a minimum of Rs 10 lakhs and a maximum of Rs 10 crores. Provisions have been made in the Bill to confiscate the properties of the copying gang.