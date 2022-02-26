School for scandal: Reality of ‘Delhi model’ schools

Ahead of the polling in Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took out full page advertisements with photographs of smart classrooms with ‘state of art’ technology. He claimed to have ‘inaugurated’ the 12,430 model classrooms and claimed with his characteristic modesty that they were equal to opening 250 schools.

Significantly, in those ads, there were no students to be seen. It would surely have looked nicer with children.

This was followed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s statement that the government would start Delhi’s first Armed Forces Preparatory School to prepare children for entry into NDA. This is part of the initiative covered by its Rs. 98 crore Deshbhakti Budget in 2021. Deshbhakti however would be limited only to people of Delhi as only residents of Delhi would be allowed admission in these schools.

Earlier the Kejriwal-led AAP government had decided to restrict admissions to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital to only residents of Delhi but the move was struck down by the judiciary after noted activist and Supreme Court lawyer Ashok Aggarwal challenged it in court.

But the chief minister and the AAP Government, which claims to be spending a phenomenal percentage of its budget on education has been accused by Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan of having stopped mid-day meal scheme in Delhi schools despite Supreme Court’s order that the meal is an essential part of the Right to Education.

Ashok Aggarwal maintains that the so-called ‘Delhi Model’ of education was actually a non-starter because it left over 20 lakh children, who were either drop-outs, from marginalised sections or deprived, in the lurch.