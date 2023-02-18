Student scholarships worth of Rs 75 cr misappropriated by some educational institutes in UP: ED

Explaining the modus operandi, the ED said the "scam" was committed with the active aid and assistance of several agents of FINO Payments Bank, including Mohd Sahil Aziz, Amit Kumar Maurya, Tanveer Ahmad, Jitendra Singh and Ravi Prakash Gupta.

It was committed by misusing the relaxed procedure adopted for opening accounts on the platform of FINO Payments Bank, the agency said.

"The offenders had opened all bank accounts in Lucknow and Mumbai branches of FINO. The institutes also availed the services of FINO agents in both electronic transfers and cash withdrawal of the scholarship funds.

"The proceeds of crime were rotated to various bank accounts under control of the owners of the institutes and their related entities and persons," the ED alleged.

The probe found that in order to avail more scholarship funds, these colleges and institutes used bank accounts of children (in the age group of 7-12 years) and people in the age group of 45 years and above.

The investigation conducted so far has revealed that these institutes opened around 3,000 such accounts using documents of various people, the ED said.

It was found that most of the accounts are in the name of villagers who are not even aware of them and have never received any scholarships, it said.

While rules stipulate that the scholarship amount has to be credited in the bank accounts of the students, the defaulting institutes bypassed the rules and arranged to take direct possession of the account kits from the agents of FINO Payments Bank.

With the "active assistance" of FINO agents, these institutes arranged to take undated, pre-signed blank chequebooks of these accounts in their custody and "misappropriated" scholarship funds as per their wishes, it said.

In some cases, the institutes and their employees even managed to illegally receive and use the IDs and passwords originally issued to the FINO bank agents and also managed to operate micro-ATM issued by the bank in the institute's premises, the ED claimed.

"The scholarship amount was withdrawn by the institutes in cash from students' accounts," it said.

The agency seized a "huge number" of SIM cards, stamps and seals of various entities during the raids apart from Rs 36.51 lakh and USD 956 in cash.

It said the institutes were prima facie involved in "forgery and fabrication" of various documents.

"Proceeds of crime of more than Rs 75 crore (approx) are likely to be involved in the scholarship scam," the ED said.