Students' union opposes Gujarat varsity's decision to make Voter ID mandatory for exams

The students union of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) has threatened to launch a protest if voter's identity cards are made mandatory to fill exam forms. The union welcomes the initiative to create awareness among youths about voting rights and duty, but insists that it cannot be enforced.



The University's Vice Chancellor Dr Kishorsinh Chavda has announced that from the academic year 2022-23, students will have to upload their voter card along with exam forms. For students below the age of 18, there are alternate plans.



"This is done to create awareness among youths about voting, their rights and duty. There is no room for withdrawal of the circular or even toning it down," the Vice Chancellor said very firmly, addressing the press.