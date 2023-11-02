Teachers, students slam DU admin for "unprecedented" hike in PhD courses' fee

Teachers and student unions on Tuesday, 2 November, criticised the Delhi University administration, claiming that the fee for the English Department's PhD programme has been increased from Rs 1,932 to an unprecedented Rs 23,968.

Professor Abha Dev Habib of Delhi University said that the PhD fees for all other streams have been also doubled. However, the fee hike in the English Department has been more than tenfold -- over 1200 per cent. "It is unacceptable and unfortunate. Nothing can explain this kind of inflation... this fee hike will reduce diversity and adversely impact students. Scholarships and concessions cannot be a substitute for affordable fees for all. This astronomical fee hike needs to be rolled back immediately."