To make up for Covid disruption, schools plan special classes to help students for Board exams

The CBSE Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are set to commence on April 26. However, with schools in many states yet to open, the students are facing difficulties in preparing for the exams. Even in Delhi itself, the classes resumed last week.



In such a situation, schools in the national capital are now brainstorming to find ways to help the students.



The Delhi's Directorate of Education (DoE) has geared up for helping the students in their preparations for the upcoming board examinations. To intensify the preparations in the government schools, a meeting chaired by the Director of Education was organised with all the school heads on Saturday.