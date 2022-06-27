UGC out to get 'Research' Veers and more PhD degree holders, not necessarily better ones

The data further shows that nearly 10 lakh candidates apply for JRF/NET and nearly 8.5 lakh take the exam. Of these, about 50,000 qualify in the exam and are declared eligible for appointment as Assistant Professor or for pursuing a PhD. Some of them may decide against pursuing PhD but a good number of them are unable to get admission to universities of their choice. Easing the entry barrier would further exacerbate the situation.

Further, the regulatory bodies are giving a big push to PhD immediately after completing undergraduate degrees. There is now no need to do a Master’s. And this is applicable not only in exceptional cases but as a general rule. Is it about catching them young for a future academic talent pool? But the same regulators still require a person to have a Master’s degree to become eligible for a faculty position. Had the idea been thought through carefully, the faculty recruitment rules must have also been changed simultaneously.

The new regulation does not only propose to dilute the standards and requirements for admission, but it also seeks to dilute its 2016 regulations by doing away with the provision that “PhD scholars must publish at least one research paper in a refereed journal and make two paper presentations in conferences/seminars before the submission of their dissertation/thesis for adjudication, and produce evidence for the same in the form of presentation certificates and/or reprints.”

UGC seems to have reached the erroneous conclusion that the prerequisite of publication and presentation of papers may have been based on a good premise but has failed to improve the quality of the PhD. It has, instead, promoted plagiarism, publications in predatory journals and pay-to-publish kind of unethical practices.

Faculty members and research scholars may indeed be vulnerable to predatory practices not only by predatory journals but also by some of the reputed ones. The authors are made to wait for a long time and finally receive rejections.

Interestingly, while their papers are not regarded as good enough for publication, these authors are often approached to serve as reviewers. They are expected to do so free of cost as a part of their academic and moral responsibility. Publishers of these journals conveniently forget about their morality when it comes to publishing the papers.

Authors are often enticed to publish open source to get a higher citation. But opensource publications come at a heavy cost as authors are made to pay hefty fees. Even for the print edition, they may have to pay either per page or for every coloured diagram and exhibit in the paper. Authors have no option but to agree. UGC should have tried to curb such practices by exerting its influence on the publishers. Instead, it has chosen to do away with the requirement of the publication.