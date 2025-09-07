Underpaid and overworked: the travails of contract teachers

On 22 August, the Supreme Court responded to a petition on low pay scales for contractual teachers in Gujarat’s government engineering colleges. The bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi said, “It is disturbing that assistant professors are getting monthly emoluments of Rs 30,000. It is high time that the State takes up the issue and rationalises the pay structure on the basis of functions that they perform.”

The salaries for contractual assistant professors remain unchanged since 2012. Those appointed on a regular basis for similar academic duties are paid between Rs 1.2 to 1.4 lakh per month. This violates the principle of equal pay for equal work within the same organisation.

Doing the work of permanent teachers at one-fourth the pay is not the only story of disparity. What is even more lamentable across the country is the hiring of part-time teachers on what is called a ‘clock hour basis’ (CHB).

When varsities and colleges haven’t received permission to fill sanctioned positions with permanent appointments, they resort to appointing faculty on CHB. According to data from July this year, 26 per cent of the total 18,951 sanctioned faculty posts in 46 Central universities are vacant. The situation in state universities is much worse. In Rajasthan, 1,597 of the 2,512 sanctioned posts are vacant across 16 universities. Of these, five state universities are operating without a single permanent faculty member, as per a Times of India report.