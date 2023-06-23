UP Board to include Savarkar in school books
Uttar Pradesh Education Minister, Gulab Devi, has said that the inclusion of these chapter is to strengthen the moral and cultural values of schoolchildren
Classes 9 to 12 in UP Board will study the biography of Savarkar for UP Board.
Apart from Savarkar, the chapters include lives of Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Mahavir Jain, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, Aurobindo Ghosh, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Sarojini Naidu, Nana Saheb, Chandra Shekhar Azad and Ramakrishna Paramahansa, among others.
She said that the opposition parties were getting frustrated and were criticising the move.
Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has asked the UP government to reconsider its decision to include the chapter on Veer Savarkar.
SP spokesman Sunil Sajan said that the state government should apologise to millions of freedom fighters for eulogizing Veer Savarkar who had betrayed their sentiments by apologizing to the British rulers.