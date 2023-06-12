UPSC prelims results 2023 declared; check results here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 on its official website — upsc.gov.in.

The prelims examination were held on May 28, 2023; the result has been published in a PDF file, featuring the roll numbers of the qualified candidates for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023. 14,624 candidates have qualified for the mains this year.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers for services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS).