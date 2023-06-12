UPSC prelims results 2023 declared; check results here
More than 14,600 candidates have qualified in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 on its official website — upsc.gov.in.
The prelims examination were held on May 28, 2023; the result has been published in a PDF file, featuring the roll numbers of the qualified candidates for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023. 14,624 candidates have qualified for the mains this year.
The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers for services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS).
The official press statement highlights that the candidature of these candidates is provisional, and as per the examination rules, they need to reapply through the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023.
The commission will announce the dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys of the prelims.
"The Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter near the Examination Hall Building in its premises at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result of the above mentioned Examination on all working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM, in person or on Tel. No. 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the Facilitation Counter," states the official press statement.
