We have to keep ‘knocking on every single door’...

So many things have changed. When we first started in Pali, Rajasthan and we’d go and talk to parents, they’d say, “We’re happy to send our child to school, but where are the schools?” The schools were far away, you see.

Access itself was a challenge. We ran bridge courses and camps. The Right to Education Act gave us a big tailwind — every village now had a school nearby and we could even request new ones from the district administration.

The Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign also helped. Earlier, we spent a lot of energy convincing people that educating girls mattered. With the national slogan everywhere, that conversation became easier.

A third big change was residential schools — the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas — where everything is free. Migrant parents have so many concerns, leaving their girl child alone. These really helped.

So, infrastructure, advocacy and campaigning came together to change the ground realities