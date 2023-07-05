10 Years Of Vikramaditya Motwane’s 'Lootera'

Lootera, which was released on 5 June 2013, is a flawed gem filled with moments of glorious emotions. The storytelling shows the hands of a masterly visionary who tends to dither in moments of deep drama.

A beautiful but deeply flawed film, Lootera floors you with its audacious sensitivity and its proclivity to use silences to punctuate emotions.

Indeed the sequences between Varun and Pakhi, played with compelling intensity by Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, bristle and burst at the seams with unspoken feelings. There are long passages of muted lyricism in the narration where silences are used to accentuate the growing passion between a lonely emotionally and sexually insulated daughter of a feudal family in Kolkata, and the attractive stranger who walks into her life with the promise of passion, only to break her heart into wounding shards.

The love story, inspired by an O’Henry short story moves in mysterious magical ways but often tends to lose its way in its search for that elusive horizon where two socially culturally and economically incompatible people in love hanker to unite, but seldom do. Heer Ranjha and Raanhjanaa bear testimony to this.