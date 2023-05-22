2018 Movie Review: A supremely inspiring masterpiece

To make a film so profoundly moving on the 2018 cataclysmic floods in Kerala is not an easy task. Director Jude Anthony Joseph has managed the impossible—he has converted a natural disaster into a cinematic symphony of trauma and healing .

Every character, no matter how big or small, is etched in vivid colours, and no matter how insignificant a gesture of kindness may seem from the outside, every helping hand is contoured with compassion.

True, the cornucopia of characters is initially daunting, even to those who are familiar with Malayalam actors, the outflow of population gets unmanageable, and at times the ‘mellow-drama’ descends into melodrama. However, once the actual story kicks in, there is much to appreciate and applaud as a flood of dexterously crafted heart-in-the-mouth episodes, and moments where it is hard to hold back our tears.

The first rule of a successful survival drama is that the crisis at hand should hold the audiences captive till the last shred of emotion is exhausted. 2018 builds its drama on a solid foundation—it has at its disposal a slew of super-talented actors—none more so than the incredibly charming Thomas Tovino who brings to his ex-soldier’s role an exceptional rhythm and grace. The way his do-gooder character Anoop spreads his goodness out into nature’s fury is comforting and inspiring.