2023 BAFTA Awards: 'RRR' misses out, 'All That Breathes' nominated in best documentary

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster "RRR" on Thursday missed out on the nomination at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards, but Shaunak Sen made it to the final five in the best documentary segment with "All That Breathes".



"RRR" was in the longlist for the 'film not in English language' category but couldn't find a spot in the segment's final nominees list, which were announced by British actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh via a livestream.



The final five nominees of the category were "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Argentina, 1985", "Corsage", "Decision To Leave", and "The Quiet Girl".



Sen's "All That Breathes", an internationally co-produced Hindi title, is nominated in the best documentary category along with "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", "Fire of Love", "Moonage Daydream" and "Navalny".



Set in Delhi, the documentary follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites.