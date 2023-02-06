3 security firms, armed guards turn Sid-Kiara wedding hotel into fortress

The sources added: "Entering the hotel without an invitation is next to impossible. The entire focus of the team is on ensuring that the wedding photos of both are not leaked."



This is significant in view of the chatter about an OTT platform getting the rights to make a film on the wedding, just like one done by Netflix on the Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan nuptials.



Sid-Kiara have entrusted the responsibility of managing the security to three agencies. One is run by Shahrukh Khan's former bodyguard Yaseen Khan. More than 100 guards of this agency have been deployed in the hotel. They will be responsible for the security of about 150 guests attending the wedding.