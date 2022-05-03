5 films that you must see for Eid

1. Chaudvin Ka Chand(1960): Guru Dutt’s first and only ‘Muslim Social’ a genre of cinema that celebrated the obsolete if not altogether non-existent Nawabi culture, was made to counter the losses he suffered with the autobiographical Kagaz Ke Phool . While that film was all about life Chaudhvin Ka Chand had nothing to do with real life. Two Muslim best friends Aslam and Nawab(played by Guru Dutt and his real-life buddy Rehman) both love the same beauty Jameela(Waheeda Rehman). The title song written by Shakel Badayuni as the ultimate ode to love and beauty, captured the actress in all her resplendent beauty in colour while the rest of the film is in black and white. The film is set in the city of nawabs Lucknow and captures the ethos of luxuriant romance rather flamboyantly. This is Guru Dutt’s least subtle work.

2. Mere Mehboob(1963): This Muslim Social blockbuster featured Rajendra Kumar and Sadhana , two non-Muslim actors, who fall in love on a train and have to go through various storms in ornate teacups before the ultimate nikaah. The film was remarkable in capturing the colours music and festive mood of a decadent nawabi culture. The songs composed by Naushad are specially delightful in their dulcet delicacy. My favourite being Sadhana and Nimmi dancing around water fountains and under sparkling chandeliers singing Mere Mehboob mein kya nahin not knowing that the ‘Mehboob’ they are both crooning about is the same person. After the release of this film Sadhana was often mistaken for a Muslim, and she loved it. Rahul Rawail’s father H S Rawail directed this all-time hit.