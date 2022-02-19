5 reasons why Prime Video's 'Bestseller' should be on your binge watch list

Amazon Prime Video last week dropped the trailer of the much-awaited psychological thriller, Bestseller, giving a glimpse into the lives of the characters and a riveting plot. Within little time it has led to a lot of curiosity and intrigue among audiences. And we already have enough reasons to get consumed by this mysterious world of the web series!

Three Digital Debuts

With Bestseller, not just one but three star actors make their OTT debut. Legendary actor with a reporterie of over 370 films, Mithun Chakraborty will be seen in his first-ever digital series. He plays a top cop in the series. There’s Shruti Haasan, who has been a part of anthologies in the past, but this will be her first full-fledged series as a central character, in the role of an aspiring author. Then, there’s Sonalee Kulkarni, a famous actor known for her fabulous performances in Marathi cinema, who enters the OTT medium with an important role - aide to Mithun’s character - in this series. With three established actors making a headway to the digital medium is exciting. Isn’t it?