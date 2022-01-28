5 reasons why you should watch 'Unpaused: Naya Safar' on Amazon Prime Video

Saqib’s slice-of-life film:

Ruchir Arun’s film, Teen Tigada, stars Saqib Saleem, Ashish Verma, and Sam Moham, who play three thieves who are holding out a big loot in an abandoned factory and can not go back to their homes because of the sudden lockdown in the state. The three thieves, who are in a foul mood for being stuck and unable to go home, turn into comrades and find ways to reunite with their loved ones and to be with them during the nationwide lockdown.