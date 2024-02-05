66th Grammy Awards: Zakir Hussain honoured for ‘Pashto’, Shankar Mahadevan for ‘This Moment’

India took centre stage at the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, after Zakir Hussain was named the Best Global Music Performance for his work in 'Pashto' alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia.

Shankar Mahadevan took home the award for Best Global Music Album at the Grammys for 'This Moment'.

Taking to X, Grammys shared the post and wrote: "Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs."

In a post on X, Indian music composer Ricky Kej, said that this is a great year for India at the Grammys.

He wrote: “Ustad Zakhir Hussain, the living legend creates history by winning 3 Grammys in one night!!! Rakesh Chaurasia wins 2!! .. and I am blessed to witness it," he wrote.