7 facts about birthday girl Priyanka Chopra you may not know

1. Priyanka was the first choice for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi . In fact she had been finalized for the part. Costumes, dates, remuneration were being discussed when overnight, SLB decided to go with Alia Bhatt instead.

Incidentally, this is not the only Bhansali project which Priyanka lost. She was also penciled in to play the author-poet Amrita Pritam in the bio-pic on poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi to be directed by Jasmeet(Darlings) Reen. But Priyanka didn’t want to work with Abhishek Bachchan who was finalized for the part of Sahir.

2. Nick Jonas is not the first Caucasian entertainer Priyanka dated. In 2009 when Scottish actor Gerard Butler visited India and he fell head-over-heels in love with the gorgeous Chopra. They allegedly had a brief liaison which, allegedly, eventuated in Priyanka’s breakup with Shahid Kapoor.

3. Priyanka Chopra is a ferocious foodie. She loves Indian delicacies, the more calorie-filled the better. Her favourite used to be aloo ka paratha with ghee swimming on top. We’ve shared this meal together and I’ve seen her tucking in with open-mouthed stupefaction.