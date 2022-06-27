8 actresses who are doing impeccable work both in Bollywood and Regional cinema

Wamiqa Gabbi

Known for her short but effective performance in Kabir Khan's cricket drama, '83', Wamiqa was most recently seen in the Netflix original crime drama, 'Mai' opposite Sakshi Tanwar. Wamiqa was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's anthology Modern Love Mumbai, she was part of the episode Mumbai Dragon directed by maverick Vishal Bharadwaj. The actor also actively works in Punjabi, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. In-fact, Wamiqa's latest Punjabi film, 'Galwakdi' had a pretty good spell at the box office, both at a regional and national level. The actor plans to do more Punjabi and Tamil films in the coming months, with titles like 'Iravaakaalam' & 'Kikli' already locked for Wamiqa, we know for a fact that the upcoming quarter would be a complete treat for her fans all over the country!